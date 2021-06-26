While

Ashraf Ghani and Joe Biden meet in the United States, the war continues in Afghanistan and the Taliban advance faster and faster.

After two decades and 2,400 casualties, the White House tries to mitigate the impact of its complete withdrawal before next September 11 with promises such as “to maintain a lasting partnership” or “to support the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance.” But

intelligence reports to which the newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ has had access

they note that the current government in Kabul “can survive a maximum of two years after the withdrawal ‘.

Other sources cited by the same means reduce the term to six months.

Two years is also the time set by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for groups like Al-Qaida and the Islamic State to restore their capabilities to plan attacks against Washington and its allies from Afghan soil.

The

Doha agreement between the Taliban and the United States of February 29, 2020 has served for the insurgents to stop their actions against foreign troops during withdrawal.

The subsequent dialogue with Kabul, however, is a stalled process that runs parallel to a rapid military advance by the Islamists. that since the beginning of May they have taken control of 50 new districts of the 370 that the country has.

This was revealed by the UN special envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, who warned that “

most of them surround the provincial capitals. This fact suggests that

the Taliban are positioning themselves to try to take them once the foreign forces have fully withdrawn. ‘

Up to 70,000 fighters



The

Taliban movement of the 21st century mixes figures from the Islamic Emirate that ruled the country between 1996 and 2001 with new generations, who have also negotiated with the United States from a position of strength thanks to his advances on the battlefield. Over the years they have gained ground and there are now more than a hundred districts in the country that the government of President Ashraf Ghani considers “ungovernable”, which casts many doubts about the Army’s capacity.

US and Afghan security sources raise to

70,000 the number of active combatants that the Taliban may have, who, since May 2016, have been fighting under the command of their

new leader, Emir Hebatulá Ajundzada.

What on the ground is an open battle, for the Pentagon is a “dynamic situation” despite which “the aspects of the withdrawal will not change.”

The US Central Command confirmed earlier this week that “more than 50% of the withdrawal process has been completed”, including the removal of nearly 14,800 “pieces of equipment”. Half of the 3,500 remaining soldiers are also already back.

The return of the Emirate that they launched between 1996 and 2001 is becoming increasingly clear. After the military advance of the last month, the Taliban celebrated their “clear victory and triumph”, which “will be the beginning of the end of the evils left by the occupation.” The insurgents promised clemency to soldiers who surrender without resisting and guaranteed that they could “live in liberated areas with complete confidence.”

On the diplomatic front, which has been open in Doha since September, they stated that

the objective they pursue is to reinstate an “authentic Islamic regime”, in the words of one of its top officials in Qatar., Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. In an attempt to calm the world community, the mullah assured that “they will preserve the rights of all citizens, men and women, in light of the precepts of Islam and the traditions of Afghan society.”

He also had a special message for minorities, especially the Hazaras, who are Shiites, and proclaimed that “the rights of minorities and all citizens will be guaranteed by the future system: there is no need to worry about this point.”

“Civil war”



The

Catalan journalist Amador Guallar, author of the book ‘En la tierra de Caín. Journey to the heart of the darkness of Afghanistan ‘He thinks that «it is relative to say that we are counting down to the return of the Emirate because in a country like this one of the parties can never be the absolute winner and there are areas with which the Taliban will not be able to. What it seems to be

Their first objective is Kabul, they seek that symbolic victory in the capital, but their capture will not be easy because the Afghan Army is not that of the eighties and the US, although it is withdrawing, maintains its special forces.iales and air support until December». Guallar refers to the current situation in the country as “civil war.”

Ghani doesn’t trust Islamists and before getting on the plane that took him to Washington, he denounced that “the Taliban are responsible for the war.

We have presented our peace plan to the world and to the Afghans, but where is yours?». The president accuses them of “violating humanitarian laws and destroying Afghanistan.”

The plan designed by Trump to withdraw his troops and open the dialogue between Afghans to achieve peace does not give the expected result. Both parties

They do not finish agreeing on a roadmap and arms are the only ones that speak on the ground. This has caused the old warlords to mobilize and call on their followers to take up arms.