The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will announce that he will keep the American troops from Afghanistan until next September 11, just when they are fulfilled. 20 years of the attacks to the Twin Towers, US officials said Tuesday.

In this way, the US president delays the deadline of May 1, 2021, which at the time had negotiated the Taliban with the government of Donald Trump to withdraw all US troops from the country.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to miss Trump’s deadline. As the days went by, it has become clear that an orderly withdrawal of the 2,500 remaining soldiers would be difficult and unlikely.

US officials provided details on Biden’s decision on condition of anonymity, as they were speaking prior to the announcement. The Washington Post was the first medium to report this news.

Your decision you risk retaliation by the Taliban against US and Afghan forces, which could exacerbate the 20-year war. And it will reignite the political divide over America’s involvement in what many have called the endless war.

However, making 9/11 the new deadline underscores why US troops were in Afghanistan in the first place: prevent extremist groups from re-establishing a base support in the country that could be used to launch attacks against the United States.

In a February 2020 agreement with the government of President Donald Trump, the Taliban agreed to stop the attacks and hold peace talks with the Afghan government, in exchange for the United States committed to a full withdrawal by May 2021.

Over the past year, US military commanders and defense officials have said that attacks on US troops have largely stoppedBut they say the Taliban have increased attacks on Afghans.

The commanders have argued that the Taliban have failed to abide by the terms of the peace agreement by continuing to attack Afghans and by not completely severing ties with al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

When Biden arrived at the White House in January, he was keenly aware of the approaching deadline, and had time to meet it if he had chosen to. Shortly after assuming, helaunched a review of the February agreement that had been agreed in 2020.

D.since then he has maintained extensive rounds of consultations with his military advisers, as well as with his allies. In recent weeks, it became increasingly clear that he was leaning toward defying the deadline.

“It’s going to be difficult to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said in late March. “Just in terms of tactical reasons, it’s difficult to get those troops out.” Revealingly, he added: “And if we leave, we will do so safely and in an orderly fashion.”

