The United States will conduct the first flight tests of the B-21 Raider bomber before the end of the year

The first flight tests of the new generation stealth strategic bomber B-21 Raider will be carried out before the end of 2023. This was announced by Tom Jones, President of the American Aeronautics Corporation Northrop Grumman, transmits Air & Space Forces magazine.

“We are currently preparing the first B-21 for flight testing,” he said, speaking at a conference of the United States Air and Space Forces Association. Jones added that the plane will likely fly by the end of the year.

Related materials:

A Northrop Grumman spokesman noted that the bomber that will fly is “essentially production,” and the B-21 production contract calls for turning prototypes into production aircraft. He said the delays are a sign of preparations that will ensure a succession of flights in the future.

Earlier during the US Air and Space Forces Association conference, new photos of the B-21 Raider were shown. The photos show the aircraft in front of Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

Northrop Grumman unveiled the B-21 Raider in December 2022 at Plant 42. The presentation marked the first public demonstration of the new USAF bomber in 34 years.