Axios: US will unfreeze supplies of bombs and missiles to Israel

The US will resume deliveries of aerial bombs to Israel, which were suspended due to the Jewish state’s military operation in Rafah. writes Axios, citing sources in the US government.

According to the portal, it is planned that Israel will receive 1.7 thousand 500-pound bombs in two weeks, when it completes the operation in the south of the Gaza Strip. It is noted that this decision was made following negotiations in Washington this week.

Axios believes that such a step on the part of the United States indicates, in particular, a loss of interest in de-escalating the conflict in the region.