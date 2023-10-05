The governments of the United States and Venezuela agreed to resume deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants. This practice had been frozen for years due to the breakdown of relations between both countries.

The Venezuelan Government agreed to receive citizens of its country who are deported from the United States, a country that maintains sanctions on Venezuela, however, for a few months, Joe Biden’s administration has had rapprochements with that of Nicolás Maduro.

EL TIEMPO learned that there are agreements that both Governments have begun to reach and one of them would be these first flights, So it would not be surprising if commercial flights resume later.



A source revealed to this newspaper that in the short term, news will be known about the meetings that have been taking place between the two administrations.

A statement from the State Department explains that the idea is to stop illegal migration across borders.

“This announcement follows a decision by Venezuelan authorities to accept the return of Venezuelan citizens, as well as high-level discussions yesterday in Mexico City between the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Panama, where the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall discussed ongoing coordinated efforts to address irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere,” the text reads.

#Release The President’s Government @NicolasMaduro announces that, within the framework of the conversations held with the authorities of the United States of America, it has signed an agreement on migration that allows the orderly, safe, and legal repatriation of citizens… pic.twitter.com/1uwSzy3zSz — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 5, 2023

A few days ago the Biden administration announced the extension of TPS for Venezuelans, with this, some 500,000 citizens of that country will benefit.

For its part, the Government of Venezuela confirmed the notice from the United States through a statement. Although it has not been reported on the airline that will make the return, Caracas reported that it will be done through the “Plan Vuelta a la Patria”, which since 2018 returns Venezuelans to their country.

The “Vuelta a la Patria Plan” is carried out through the state-owned Conviasa, sanctioned by the United States.

In the statement from Venezuela, it is also mentioned that the migrants have been a product of the sanctions imposed on the country and that they have been reported to organizations such as the United Nations.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS