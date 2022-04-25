The US government will reopen its embassy in Ukraine this week. closed after the beginning of the Russian invasion, and believes that, with timely assistance, kyiv can win this war, which was two months old this Sunday.

“The first step to win is to believe that you can win and we believe that Ukraine can win if they get the support they need.”assured the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who visited kyiv this Sunday together with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and met with the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski.

At a press conference on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Austin described the meeting with Zelensky as “very positive” which focused, above all, on what Ukraine now needs to repel the invasion.

Austin plans to hold a meeting with European defense officials in Berlin on Tuesday, including the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov. Blinken, for his part, stated that “Russia has already failed and Ukraine has succeeded,” because Moscow’s goal was to deprive the Ukrainians of their sovereignty and independence, something it has not achieved.

In the midst of the surprise and brief visit of the two high-ranking US officials to kyiv, carried out in the greatest secrecy, it became known that Washington will resume its diplomatic activity in Ukraine this week with the return of its staff initially to the city of Lviv, in the west of the country, a town near the border with Poland that has hardly suffered from the bombings of the Russian Army.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Thus, the Joe Biden administration will shortly officially announce the appointment of a new ambassador to Ukraine, a position that will fall to Bridget Brink, career diplomat who is currently the head of the US embassy in Slovakia, according to local US media.

At the meeting in kyiv, Blinken and Austin spoke with Zelensky about matters related to defense assistance, financial support and security guarantees that Ukraine needs after being militarily invaded by Russia, the press service of the Russian Federation reported on Monday. ukrainian president.

Zelensky handed over to the US side an action plan to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation drawn up by the international group of experts Yermak-McFaul, which was created at the initiative of the Ukrainian president himself.

In particular, this plan proposes the expansion of sanctions against Russia that include oil and gas, transportation, new prohibitions in the financial area and more restrictions on the activity of Russian state companies.

We appreciate the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine. I would like to thank President Biden personally.

He also stressed that the support of $3.4 billion already provided by the United States it is the largest contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

According to the president, “this assistance has already helped bring Ukraine’s defense capabilities to a qualitatively new level, which is extremely important for Ukrainian troops defending the homeland on the front lines.”

And on this issue Blinken insisted: the strategy for the future consists of “massive support for Ukraine and massive pressure on Russia.” On Monday, Blinken also tweeted: “I saw the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people firsthand during my visit to Kyiv with @SecDef Austin. During our meeting with President @ZelenskyyUA, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine as it resists Russian aggression.” “.

Saw the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people firsthand during my visit to Kyiv with @SecDef Austin. During our meeting with President @ZelenskyyUAwe reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine as it withstands Russian aggression. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2022

Moscow continues to try to separate the West and NATO, but meanwhile there are new states that seek to join the Atlantic Alliance. “We want to see a more united international community, especially NATO,” Austin said for his part.

Parallel to this visit, Biden posted a message on his Twitter account in which he recalled that this Sunday marked two months since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Army.

“Two months after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched an unprovoked and unwarranted attack on Ukraine, kyiv is still standing. President Zelensky and his democratically elected government remain in power.”Biden assured.

It has been “two months of heroic national resistance to Russian aggression. I am grateful to @POTUS (Biden) and the people of the USA for their leadership in supporting Ukraine. Today the Ukrainian people are united and strong, and the friendship and the partnership (between the two countries) are stronger than ever!” the Ukrainian president replied on Twitter.

While, the Russian Army continued one more day focusing its attacks on towns in the pro-Russian regions of Lugansk and Donetskin eastern Ukraine, where there have been assaults and bombings of various kinds.

With this new offensive, Moscow intends to occupy areas of these regions and establish a route that allows it to unite those territories and the Crimean peninsula, in the south of the country and occupied by the Russians since 2014.

the new ambassador

The president of United States, Joe Biden chose diplomat Bridget A. Brink as Ukraine’s new ambassadoras confirmed on Monday by the White House in a statement.

The US government will this week reopen its embassy in Ukraine, closed after the beginning of the Russian invasion, and Brink, who is currently the ambassador to Slovakia, will head the US diplomatic representation in Ukraine.

After the trip of @SecBlinken Y @SecDef to kyiv, Biden proposes the current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, for ambassador to Ukraine. She must approve it the Senate.

👉 US diplomats who left kyiv for the war will return this week but the embassy will remain closed pic.twitter.com/fTA75WTvei – Bricio Segovia (@briciosegovia) April 25, 2022

Bridget Brink is a career diplomat and prior to her post as Ambassador to Slovakia, she held posts such as Under Secretary for Europe and Eurasia at the State Department, with responsibility for Eastern European and Caucasian affairs.

She was also deputy chief of mission in Uzbekistan and Georgia. Brink has spent a twenty-five year diplomatic career focused on European and Eurasian politics.according to the White House, which also recalled her position as director of the Aegean and South Caucasus in the National Security Council.

Born in Michigan with a degree in political science, Brink speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian and French.

Brink’s nomination has been announced hours after the surprise visit to Ukraine by the Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense, Lloyd Austin, and after learning that Washington will resume its diplomatic activity in Ukraine this week.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

