After the crisis unleashed by the publication of some audios by former ambassador Armando Benedetti that involved Laura Sarabia and the campaign of President Gustavo Petro, they have the government in the eye of the hurricane, even attracting the attention of other countries such as the United States .

On this occasion, María Elvira Salazar, member of the House of Representatives for the Republican party, talked with W Radius.

About the scandal that has involved the government for several days since it became known that Sarabia’s ex-nanny had been intercepted by telephone and that they had also given her polygraph tests in a building near the Casa de Nariño after the loss of a briefcase with money in cash in the house of the former chief of staff, the congresswoman indicated: “I don’t know your chief of staff or chief of staff, he stole $35,000 or not. By the way, I met the young lady because she came to the Federal Congress, she said that the maid had stolen 35 thousand dollars from her. Poor housemaid. But the reality is that how a head of office is going to have 35 thousand dollars in cash in her possession, there is only one word: corruption”.

(You can read: Petro goes through the scandal and fights to avoid the paralysis of the Government).

He also commented that, from his point of view, the Government should be talking about other types of issues: “It is sad that the Colombian government has to be talking about these issues that are so small and not so serious. The Colombian government has to be talking about foreign investment, that it is going to create new factories, that it is going to give work to Colombians, that it is going to create social programs that are going to help less favored people”, he said.

In addition, he sent a message to Armando Benedetti and invited him to speak before the US Congress about the income of 15 billion pesos for the Petro Presidente campaign, which he refers to in the audios.

(Also read: In the midst of a crisis, Petro was greeted with applause upon reaching the council of ministers).

“The information you have must be said. The United States is going to open the doors for him, I am going to invite him to the Federal Congress to come and talk about what information they have about the way in which Petro came to power. One is supposed to come to power, especially in Colombia in a solid democracy, one of the most solid in Latin America, one arrives transparently and not with dirty money. But if Mr. Benedetti has information about Petro, please tell him, ”he stressed.

Finally, he pointed out that democracy must be respected, whether the government is left or right. “If Benedetti has information that puts Petro in a situation of criminal charges, then the Colombian Constitution will say what is done in those cases,” he said.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-David Racero on the Benedetti scandal: “The campaign was not mortgaged to anyone”

-CNE: they request a commission to investigate the alleged income of $15 billion to the Petro campaign

-Armando Benedetti: after leaving the embassy, ​​what comes for your processes?