The United States will allow the entry each month of up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuelabut it will tighten the restrictions for those who try to cross the border with Mexico without the necessary documentation, a US official said Thursday.

“These measures will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and have new consequences for those who do not use those legal pathways,” the White House said in a statement.

The migrant quota will be limited to those with a US sponsor, and those who try to enter illegally will be expelled under the sanitary regulation known as Title 42 and with the intervention of the police, in coordination with Mexico.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak this Thursday about this plan, which is his latest attempt to relieve pressure on the border with Mexico, where a record number of migrants and asylum seekers arrive in droves fleeing misery in their countries of origin. .

A similar program was already launched in October for 24,000 Venezuelans, which allowed them to enter the country through a formal requestfor which they needed to have a sponsor in the United States, but this was only by air.

At the same time, the government of Democratic President Biden wants to tighten border restrictions to reject migrants under Title 42, which allows anti-covid-19 protocols to be used to prevent people from entering.

Migrants at the Sacred Heart Church shelter near the US-Mexico border awaited the end of Title 42.

His predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, activated Title 42 in March 2020, in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, human rights advocates and many members of Biden’s Democratic Party believe that Trump, openly opposed to immigration, used this health emergency rule in an abusive way.

The Biden government sought to eliminate it but at the moment it is waiting for what the Supreme Court decides.

Biden will make his first visit to the US-Mexico border on Sunday, specifically to El Paso, Texas, a senior US official said Thursday. This will come just before he travels to Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday for a summit of North American leaders.

a thorny issue

His decision to restrict entry, which allows border guards to send back illegal crossers, is likely to cause a stir among some in his party.

For now, an official anticipated the criticism by denying thate the new measures are insufficient and amount to a slam on immigration. The plan is a “tipping point,” he said.

Migrants who qualify for the legal pathway will have to apply in their home countries and arrive by air, a move aimed at taking pressure off overwhelmed border guards and reducing dangerous overland travel through controlled routes. by human traffickers.

This “will take human traffickers out of the equation”the official assured.

The US economy is highly dependent on foreign labor, but the number of migrants, many of them from Latin America, who sometimes put their lives in danger as they try to reach the United States in search of a better life or to ask for asylum, has put a lot of strain on the system.

In the border city of El Paso, the migratory flow has increased by 280%

Successive presidents have failed to solve the problem.

Trump came to power in 2016 in large part thanks to a message calling those who cross the border with Mexico criminals, and even rapists and murderers.



An incendiary rhetoric that permeated communities concerned about crime or job loss. Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, has vowed to restore America’s traditional values ​​at the border, namely providing refuge for asylum seekers and ending harsh detention policies for those who cross without proper documentation.

The border issue is one of Biden’s main political weaknesses, a stone in his path to re-election if he runs for a second term in office, as he will do according to his advisers.

His visit to El Paso comes just before he travels to Mexico Monday and Tuesday for a summit of North American leaders.

While in El Paso, Biden “will address border control operations and meet with local officials,” one official said. Biden “will ask Congress to fully fund our record resource request … and to fix our broken immigration system,” he added.

AFP