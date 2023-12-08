United Nations, Dec 8 (EFE).- The United States does not intend to support the call for action in the Middle East that the secretary general, António Guterres made a dramatic statement to the Security Council this Friday, as his representative to the UN, Robert Wood, made clear to the Council.

Wood thus threw cold water on the expectations that today the Council will approve this call for a permanent truce, in a resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates and which has received the support of all Arab and Islamic countries, in addition to Russia, China and France.

“We do not support the call for an immediate ceasefire. It would only sow the seeds of a next war, because Hamas wants neither a lasting peace nor a two-state solution.“Wood said at the Council.

Wood reasoned, echoing Israeli theses, that “if Israel were to lay down its weapons today, as some member states are calling for, Hamas would continue to hold its hostages, women and children, old and young, many of them subject to inhuman and cruel treatment.”

Shortly before Wood spoke, Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan had already radically opposed a truce and said that “the true path to peace is to support Israel’s mission and not to call for a ceasefire at all.”

The ambassador, known in recent weeks for his aggressive speeches against different UN bodies, reasoned his opposition to the truce: “A ceasefire means cementing the control that Hamas has in Gaza; even more so, calling for a ceasefire. “It sends a clear message that its deliberate atrocities are forgiven, and that Hamas’s oppression of Gazans has a green light from the international community.”

Erdan’s speech, as usual, consisted of blaming Hamas for everything that happens in Gaza, and today He assured that his militants have monopolized the little humanitarian aid that enters the Strip and that they have even shot at Gazan civilians who try to access that aid.

He went so far as to assure, contrary to what all humanitarian agencies claim, that “in fact, Israel accepts all humanitarian aid to Gaza, from any country that wishes to provide it,” but that this aid does not reach its true recipients.

Palestinians recover bodies of victims of Israeli airstrikes in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip.

Erdan’s message was addressed to the 15 members of the Council in the hours before they vote on a new resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates, and which calls for an unconditional ceasefire, although the French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de la Rivière, He already warned this Friday that it did not seem realistic to him that this text could be approved today, and Wood’s words suggest that such a vote is doomed to failure.

The United States, Israel’s main ally, has been critical of the Jewish nation for the fact that the attacks in Gaza do not take into account the protection of civilians, without calling for a ceasefire.



In the two months of war, the Security Council has voted on several occasions other resolutions to call for an end to the war, with vetoes crossed by the United States and Russia, and only on November 15 did it manage to agree on a call for “pauses “humanitarian” to deliver aid to the civilian population of Gaza.

However, the only truce declared in these two months (seven days) was not the result of that resolution, but of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas – with mediation by Qatar and the US – to exchange hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

EFE

