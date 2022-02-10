HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

February 10, 1972

In March the CD pool opens to the public. Its use will be subject to special regulations, such as the state of health of the people who wish to use its facilities. The administrator of the Sports City, Mr. Miguel Ángel Miranda, stated that people who wish to practice swimming must have a medical certificate of good health, in order to proceed to issue them their credential, which will give them the right to use it prior payment of a modest fee for maintenance.

They pour soap into the fountains. Four young people were interned in the separations for having been caught by the preventive police pouring soap powder into the fountains on the boulevard. The “funny” subjects were captured when one of them approached one of the fountains and tried to pour more soap on it. The foam that came out of the pipes flooded the surrounding streets and the young people had to pay a heavy fine of one thousand pesos for damage to the mechanism of the fountain, as well as cleaning them.

The US will not change its policy with Cuba. Washington. President Richard Nixon has made it clear that he does not anticipate any immediate change in US policy toward Cuba as Prime Minister Fidel Castro continues to foment subversive violence in Latin America. Nixon said that “sadly, Cuba has not abandoned fomenting violence and continues to provide funding, weapons, training and ideological leadership to revolutionary and terrorist groups in Latin America.

He added that “certain moderation has been noted in Cuba’s rhetoric and greater selectivity in the way of exporting the revolution, but it seems to be only a change of tactics, imposed by the constant failures of its internal politics and its revolutionary adventures.” Another reason why the United States will not change its position towards Cuba for now is its military ties with the Soviet Union. Cuba has increased its reception of weapons and supply facilities.

Grand Ball of Lovers. With the attractive musical setting of the group with great roots among young people, “La Nueva Dimensión”, from Nogales, and having as a magnificent stage the always wide and spacious halls of the Lions Social Center, the great Lovers’ Dance will take place. The organization is carried out by the enthusiastic announcers of the radio stations Radio Juventud and Radio Mexicana, on the occasion of celebrating the Day of the Boyfriends. From now on your success is predicted.

February 10, 1997

Exports on the rise. During the last two weeks, the export volumes of vegetables, especially tomatoes, to the US market have increased, and this generates an increase in the entry of foreign currency and in the creation of jobs. The harvest of vegetables is in full swing in Sinaloa and all other productive activities that provide services benefit from the economic movement that it originates. Last year the value of horticultural exports exceeded 800 million dollars.

The Church will not silence injustices. Mexico City The Archbishop Primate of Mexico, Norberto Rivera Carrera, affirmed that the Catholic Church will not remain silent and will continue to denounce injustices. She said that this will continue, despite the criticism she receives from some of her enemies who would only like to see her applaud the mechanisms that generate poverty and misery that currently govern society, but that prevent men and women from moving from less human conditions to more human.

They denounce drug bribes. Washington. The leaders of a Mexican drug cartel bribed hundreds of Mexican police officers to receive protection, information and help them move through Mexico, and enter the United States, says The Washington Post. The newspaper adds that documents presented to the district court of San Diego and revealed last week contain statements by leaders of the Tijuana Cartel, managed by the Arellano Félix brothers.