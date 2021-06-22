President Joe Biden at an appearance on the coronavirus at the White House, Washington. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

The United States will not achieve the goal of reaching July 4, Independence Day, with 70% of its adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus with at least one dose. White House Covid Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, he has been forced to acknowledge this Tuesday at a press conference that they need “a few more weeks” to fulfill the purpose established by President Joe Biden, lashed out by the slowdown in the rate of vaccination mainly due to the youngest. The Administration’s new goal is to celebrate the symbolic date with 70% of those over 27 years of age partially or completely inoculated.

Hopes of achieving the mission announced in May had been fading in recent weeks. Since the beginning of April, when a peak of more than four million doses injected in one day was reached, the rate has been drastically slowing down to one million a day. The death rate has also plummeted since January, but the nearly 300 lives destroyed daily remind us that the pandemic has not been overcome. Last week the United States reached the psychological barrier of 600,000 deaths from coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, about 64.5% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 150 million Americans have completed treatment, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , for its acronym in English). “We will reach 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by mid-July at the latest,” Zients said, making it clear that that number, which Biden had also set as a July 4 target, will also not be reached.

70% of those over 30 already have at least one injection. If the vaccination rate is sustained for the remainder of July 4, it is expected that 68% of the adult population will have at least one dose and the initial goal will be achieved in August. The White House will hold an event on Independence Day that will be attended by 1,000 guests, the largest gathering held at the presidential residence since the start of the pandemic.

Older adults are the group with the highest vaccination rate: 87% have received at least one dose, compared with 60% of people aged 18 to 64 and 31% of those aged 12 to 17. “What we have seen in the data is that there is a big difference between people over 25 years old and those between 18 and 25 years old,” Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, said Monday.

Zients said the vaccination campaign will target young people between the ages of 18 and 26 and will work with local and state leaders to incentivize them. “The reality is that many young Americans feel that covid-19 is not something that is going to affect them and they are not eager to receive the vaccine,” said the coordinator of the response to the coronavirus, who added that with the spread of the variant Delta “infecting young people around the world is more important than ever that they get vaccinated.”

Some southern states, such as Alabama or Mississippi, will only get 70% of their adult population vaccinated next year. Mistrust of the medical system due to a history of racism has made it difficult for these territories with a large percentage of black population to be vaccinated.

