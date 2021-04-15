The White House announced Thursday that will apply new sanctions to Russia, and that it will also expel 10 diplomats from that country. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to put this into effect.

The measures come as a response to Moscow’s alleged interference in the last year’s presidential election, as well as last year’s hack from federal government agencies.

For the first time, the United States explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTER

The sanctions include a directive issued by the Treasury Department that prohibits US financial institutions from participating in the primary market for ruble bonds not issued after June 14, 2021 by the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund. or the Ministry of Finance of Russia.

On the other hand, the Treasury sanctioned six Russian tech companies that provide support to the cyber program of Russian Intelligence, actions that range from providing expertise to developing tools and infrastructure to facilitate “malicious” cyber activities, according to the White House.

In addition, the Biden government expelled ten staff members from the Russian diplomatic mission in the capital, Washington. Among those expelled were They find representatives of the Intelligence.

In a statement, the White House justified that the battery of sanctions sends the “signal” that the United States “will impose costs” if Russia continues or intensifies its “destabilizing international actions”, amid escalating tensions around Ukraine.

News in development