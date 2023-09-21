The US government will offer protection from deportation and give access to work permits to almost half a million Venezuelans who are currently in the country illegally.

Sources from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the expansion of the already existing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program to Venezuelans who have resided in the country uninterruptedly since before July 31, 2023 .

Venezuelans will be able to enjoy TPS for a period of 18 months.

The DHS justified this measure, which could benefit 472,000 people, “due to the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent people from returning safely.”

Previously, the program only benefited Venezuelans who had arrived in the country before March 2021, and who number around 242,700 people.

Overflowing cities

“It is critical that Venezuelans understand that those who arrived here after July 31, 2023 are not eligible for such protection and will be expelled when it is determined that they have no legal basis to stay,” the DHS said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the mayors of several American cities that have been overwhelmed by the increase in the arrival of migrants, asked US President Joe Biden to make it easier for new arrivals to access permits. of work in order to decongest the social services that help them.

In recent years, the Biden administration has used TPS on “an unprecedented scale,” reported the US network CBS News, expanding it to cover migrants from countries such as Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Haiti, Myanmar, Sudan and Ukraine.

In addition, it renewed the programs already established for citizens of El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal.

