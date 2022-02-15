In the next 30 years, the United States would experience a sea rise as great as that which occurred in the entire previous century, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The study published Tuesday projects that the sea level on the coasts of the country will rise between 10 and 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) by 2050, which will lead to a “profound” increase in the frequency of coastal flooding, regardless of heavy rain storms.

“This new sea-rise data is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis is in ‘code red,'” said Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser.

NOAA’s report, produced in collaboration with several federal agencies, relies on a combination of tide gauges and satellite observations to determine projections of sea level rise across the country.