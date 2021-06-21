The United States will donate over 14 million doses of anti-covid vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean through the Covax program, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), informed this Monday (21) the government of Joe Biden.

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica will receive immunizations in this area, according to a statement. which lists them in that order.

The White House has identified countries to which the United States will send about 55 million doses of covid-19 vaccine, most of a pledged 80 million dose donation by the end of June.

Seventy-five percent of those 55 million (or 41 million) will be distributed through Covax, a mechanism created to ensure the equitable distribution of anti-covid vaccines worldwide.

In addition to the doses that will go to Latin America and the Caribbean, around 16 million were destined for Asia and around 10 million for Africa.

The remaining 25% of the 55 million (14 million doses) will be distributed directly to “regional priorities and other beneficiaries,” the White House said.

Latin American and Caribbean countries in this category are Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama.

The White House did not specify the amount of vaccines that each country will receive from the doses sent by Covax to the region, nor those sent directly.

In early June, the government had already given details of the distribution of the first 25 million of the 80 million doses promised. He then said that six million would go to Latin America and the Caribbean through Covax, while Mexico and Haiti were among the direct beneficiaries.

The first installment included vaccines from Johnson&Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, but the White House did not say which would be in this second installment.

Biden also announced a few days ago the purchase of 500 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the United States to be donated to other countries this summer until June 2022.

“Our goals are to increase global coverage of covid-19 vaccination, prepare for sudden outbreaks of the epidemic, prioritize health professionals and other vulnerable populations (…) and help our neighbors and other countries in need,” said the White House.

“The United States will not use its vaccines to get favors from other countries,” he reiterated.

While vaccination against covid is widespread in rich countries, facilitating the return to normality, cases are increasing in much of the world, mainly in South America and Africa.

Less than 1% of doses of coronavirus vaccines worldwide have been administered to people in low-income countries.

