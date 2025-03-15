The United States Export-Import Bank, an agency responsible for supporting the country’s exports, has approved this Friday a credit of almost 5,000 million dollars (4,598 million euros) for a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique dependent on TotalEnergies and participated by the French at 26.5%.

The entity already granted during the first Trump administration (2017-2021) 4.7 billion dollars (4,322 million euros) of A total of 20,000 million dollars (18,391 million euros), but the project was paralyzed in 2021 for Islamic terrorism in the northern region of Cabo Delgado.

The company is still aware of receiving the approval investor of the British and Dutch counterparts of the Export -import Bank. In this sense, the Minister of Mozambiqueño Energy has declared ‘Financial Times’ that Wait for the approval of both countries.

Although the insurgency linked to the Islamic State has moderated, environmental groups They continue to criticize the plan arguing that safety and environmental risks remain high.