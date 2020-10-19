The US Army is preparing to arm itself with the Strategic Long Range Cannon (SLRC) strategic ultra-long-range super-gun, Popular Mechanics writes.

The publication notes that the weapon will hit targets at a distance of up to 1,150 miles (more than 1,850 kilometers), which is 50 times higher than the capabilities of such modern operating weapons. Popular Mechanics admits that with the advent of the SLRC in the United States, a class of ships such as battleships of the Montana class… Tests of a prototype weapon are scheduled for 2023.

“From the North Sea, Montana could fire at targets in western Russia and even Moscow itself. One Montana in the Indian Ocean could target most of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Yemen and Somalia. In the Pacific Ocean, Montana, sailing safely behind Japan, could bombard all of North Korea and even Beijing and Shanghai, ”the newspaper assures.

It is argued that the new Montana-class battleship could carry four SLRC cannons, as well as the improved RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles and the Phalanx CIWS anti-aircraft artillery system, which would allow the ship to do without being accompanied by a cruiser and destroyer.

In June 2018, Warrior Maven announced that the promising American M777ER howitzer is designed for a firing range of up to 70 kilometers, surpassing the Russian Msta-SM2 in this parameter.