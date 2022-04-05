The United States will announce on Wednesday, in coordination with the G7 and the European Union (EU), a new package of sanctions against Russia to “take it even further along the path of economic, financial and technological isolation”, after the alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha (Ukraine).

A source familiar with the decision told Efe that this measure will include a ban on all new investments in Russia.in addition to increased sanctions against Russian state-owned and financial institutions and additional ones against Russian government officials and their families.

Sanctions will help undermine Russia’s instruments of power, inflict “acute and immediate” damage on Moscow and will hold Russia’s “kleptocracy” accountable for financing President Vladimir Putin’s war, according to the US source.

The body of a dead man lies on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv on Sunday. Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

He added that the US “has concluded” that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine. “and the information from Bucha seems to show more evidence” of such crimes, so Washington will work with its allies to ensure that accountability occurs and one of the instruments for this is sanctions.

The Ukrainian government and several Western countries, such as the US, have accused Russia of being behind the alleged massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha, northwest of kyiv, discovered a few days ago, something that Moscow denies, false accusations.

The US and its Western partners have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

This Tuesday, the US Treasury Department reported the imposition of sanctions against two of the largest platforms that shelter and allow cybercriminal organizations to operate from Russia, the black market Hydra Merket and the Garantex virtual currency exchange.

The sanctions were imposed in coordination with the German Federal Police, which on Tuesday closed Hydra servers in that country and seized $25 million in bitcoin.

EFE