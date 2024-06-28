Reuters: US to announce new $150m military aid package for Ukraine on July 1

The US administration intends to announce on Monday, July 1, the allocation of another $150 million military aid package to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters.

According to the agency, the package, in particular, will include 155 mm artillery shells and ammunition for HAWK anti-aircraft missile systems. These and other weapons will be transferred to Kyiv from Pentagon warehouses.

It was previously reported that the United States on June 25 would announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth about $150 million, which would include “critically needed ammunition,” including shells for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

On June 28, it was reported that Finland sent Ukraine the 24th package of military assistance in the amount of 159 million euros. The exact contents, methods and timing of aid delivery are not disclosed. The total cost of all defense packages is more than 2.2 billion euros.