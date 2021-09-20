The White House announced on Monday that it was lifting the travel restrictions that were in force in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing since the beginning of November the entry of international passengers from the EU and the United Kingdom who are “fully vaccinated.”

“Starting in early November, foreign citizens traveling to the United States must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane to the North American country,” said the covid-19 coordinator of the White House, Jeffrey Zients. This date, Zients continued, will allow travel agencies and airlines to have “time to prepare”, reports CNN.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the United States had restricted entry to citizens of up to 33 countries due to the high incidence of coronavirus, including the European Union.

In addition to this measure, Zients has also indicated that other additional tests will be necessary, such as the obligation of foreigners to submit to a test three days before leaving the United States. However, upon arrival, international travelers will not have to undergo any kind of quarantine.

For their part, unvaccinated Americans will be “subject to stricter testing requirements” and will have to undergo a COVID-19 test if they are not immunized, one before traveling and another upon return to the national territory.

After hearing the news, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has celebrated the lifting of restrictions on international travelers, being “delighted” by this “fantastic boost for business and commerce.” Through his Twitter account, he has also indicated that this is “great” news, since it will allow “family and friends on both sides of the pond to meet.”