This Monday, the White House announced the lifting of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens from the European Union and the United Kingdom, among other countries. This decision represents a diplomatic victory for London and Brussels, which had been negotiating with Washington for weeks, and a response to pressure from the tourist lobby within the country itself.

The United States will finally relax its travel restrictions. The country’s borders will be reopened for fully vaccinated citizens from the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom, after a year and a half of being banned from entering the country.

The decision was announced Monday by the White House, after months of intense negotiations between Washington, London and Brussels. However, although the general ban has been lifted, those who wish to travel to the North American country will have to present a negative test, carried out in the 72 hours prior to the flight.

“This vaccination requirement sets in motion the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus,” said Jeff Zients, coordinator of the response to the pandemic at the White House, during a conference. virtual press.

The agreement will take effect from November and is part of the Joe Biden Administration’s international opening campaign. Restrictions on international travelers were also generating unrest within the United States, because certain sectors, such as tourism, have recorded millions in losses.

Along with the EU and the United Kingdom, the restriction of entry to the United States for citizens from Brazil, China, Iran, South Africa and India has also been lifted.

A ban that sparked tensions between the US and its European allies

The Biden Executive’s decision is considered a diplomatic victory, especially for the European Union. The maintenance of travel restrictions on travelers from the 27 European states had generated tensions and accusations of “non-reciprocity”, since fully vaccinated Americans with a negative PCR can enter EU soil since July.

In addition, the leaders of Brussels denounced the arbitrary nature of the restriction, due to the fact that the contagion and vaccination rates of the banned territories were much better than those of other countries to which the United States has not imposed limitations. Furthermore, the vaccination rate of the adult population in the United States is 65.8%, while that of the European Union is already over 70%.

“Intensive negotiations have paid off, and the EU workforce will continue to work with the Biden Administration on other important issues, such as supply chains,” said Thierry Breton, Commissioner of the European Union, via the social networks.

Donate! 🇪🇺🇺🇸 Today the US announce lifting the travel ban on fully vaccinated Europeans. Intense negotiations have paid off – and the EU Vaccine #TaskForce will keep working with the Biden admistration on other important topics such as supply chains. pic.twitter.com/lemqIaGnRZ – Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 20, 2021



After Monday’s announcement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki acknowledged that the measures were “confusing” and “unfair,” which is why it was decided to abolish them.

The measures were launched during the Donald Trump administration with the start of the pandemic in 2020 and remained in force with the arrival to power of Biden in January of this year. Since the regulations came into force, only US citizens and their closest family members or foreigners with special visas had been able to travel from the affected countries.

For those who did not meet these requirements, the only option was to spend 14 days in a country without restrictions before traveling to the United States.

In the face of criticism, some of the members of the Government of Biden have assured that the criteria to maintain this measurement were “scientific”. But pressure on the White House and negotiations with European spokesmen in the UN National Assembly have facilitated their elimination.

On national soil, one of the pressure groups that was positioned against the restrictions was the tourist. That is why the US Travel Association, which groups hotels, casinos and airlines, welcomed the announcement and its president, Roger Dow, stressed that it is “a turning point in the management of the virus. “which will help fuel” the recovery of the US economy. “

Restrictions for Unvaccinated Americans

Unvaccinated Americans abroad will not be spared the limitations of their own country. They must present a negative test, carried out 24 hours before their flight, and will be subjected to an additional test upon arrival in the country.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will collect personal and contact information from unvaccinated US travelers in order to track their health status.

Despite the fact that the number of infections by the Delta variant has dropped during the last week, the United States continues to present a rebound in Covid-19 cases with about 150,000 daily positives in recent weeks.

With EFE and local media