Boeing 737 MAX planes parked in Seattle, Washington, in June. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

After almost two years of investigations, a corporate reputation crisis and the end of the American romance with global regulators, the US Federal Aviation Agency (FFA) has returned the authorization to fly to the model on Wednesday. Boeing’s 737 MAX, immobilized 20 months ago after accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. The news, which brings relief to the company amid the global crisis in commercial aviation due to the impact of the coronavirus, coincides with the unanimous approval by a US Senate committee of the reform of FFA procedures. This Tuesday the House of Representatives also ruled in favor of greater scrutiny in the certification of devices by the agency.

Half an hour after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, in this Wednesday session, Boeing shares rose 3.82% and clearly led the gains among the thirty values ​​of the Dow Jones Industrials.

The FAA, accused in the past of giving Boeing preferential treatment, will detail the software updates and changes in pilot training that the company must undertake in order to resume commercial flights with this aircraft, after the longest stoppage in the history of commercial aviation. But the message about the safety of the device, once implemented the improvements, does not seem to leave room for doubt. “I feel 100 percent safe if my family flies one of them,” said Stephen Dickson, FAA chief and former Delta Airlines pilot. Dickson conducted a test flight with the aircraft in September.

Near-consecutive 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, in 2018 and 2019, triggered a storm of investigations into engineering failures, business mismanagement and a lack of federal oversight. The scrutiny focused on the operation of the software called MCAS (acronym in English), the system of prevention of loss of control of the flight that in the accidents of 2018 and 2019 tilted the nose of the airplane downwards while the pilots fought to stay the course. , which is believed to have directly triggered the claims.

During this period on the ground, Boeing has lost about 20,000 million dollars (more than 16,800 million euros, including compensation for victims), in addition to a thousand orders and a reduction of staff of almost 19% this year alone, aside from being forced to renew his executive. On a larger scale, the case has called into question the US leadership of world aviation, especially when a House of Representatives report published in September found that “Boeing failed in the design and development of the 737 MAX, and the FAA, in the supervision of the airline and the certification of the plane ”. For decades all countries directly assumed the FAA’s decisions.

The aircraft, a highly profitable model for short-haul flights, an upgrade to Boeing’s classic jet and rival to Europe’s Airbus A320, is not expected to be in the air again until late December. The American Airlines company plans to resume its flights with the 737 MAX on December 29, while Southwest Airlines, which has the world’s largest fleet of aircraft of this model, extends the deadline to the second quarter.

The relatives of the fatal victims of both accidents have received the news with skepticism. “Commercial aviation should not be a trial and error process; Above all, it must guarantee safety, ”Naoise Ryan, whose 39-year-old husband died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, told a press conference on Tuesday. “If safety is not prioritized, these companies should not be in business. We are suffering and it is very likely that we will continue to suffer for a long time, if not for the rest of our lives ”. The chief executive of Boeing has promised in a letter to the firm’s employees “never to forget” the victims. “We will honor his memory with the lessons learned from this chapter in our history in mind, to ensure that accidents like these never happen again.”

The 737 MAX safety reassessment is not limited to Boeing or the FAA. The main regulators in Europe, Brazil and China will also have to comment on this towards their airlines after conducting independent reviews, demonstrating how the two accidents of Boeing’s 737 MAX have turned the global aviation safety system upside down.

With the new changes, Boeing will have a monitoring room active 24 hours a day to analyze all 737 MAX flights and detect problems that could affect the return of the plane, from the landing gear stuck to health emergencies, according to three experts to Reuters.