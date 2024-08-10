RIA Novosti: Navajos in the US have achieved a halt to the transportation of uranium across the reservation

The Navajo Nation has reached a short-term agreement to halt uranium shipments that were launched, according to RIA Novostito replace supplies in the context of the ban on imports from the Russian Federation.

The law banning imports of Russian enriched uranium, signed by US President Joe Biden, has caused problems for government and businesses with Native Americans. The media reported on plans by US producers to begin transporting uranium ore on public roads through lands inhabited by Indians. Against this background, the agency points out, the Navajo had to involve the police to prevent the transportation of uranium through their territory.

A spokesperson for the reservation told reporters that “the pause is intended to provide an opportunity for thorough discussion and planning with the Navajo Nation.”

The ban adopted by the US authorities is provided with an option to issue permits for uranium purchases until the end of 2027. In May, when the document was adopted, the Americans purchased more than 91 tons of uranium from Russia for $209.5 million, which was the maximum in more than a year. Against this background, the cost of uranium conversion increased by 46 percent by mid-summer, and the spot price for enriching this raw material for the production of nuclear fuel increased by 19 percent.