Former CIA employee Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Kursk region reach 60 percent

The losses of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the attack on the Kursk region reach 60 percent. This is stated Former CIA officer Larry Johnson in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

“It was supposed to be a quick sortie. I heard that the numbers were between two and three thousand, so maybe it was a full brigade (…) At least 1,400 soldiers are gone. The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot withstand such losses – 50-60 percent losses or higher,” the US expert noted.

According to Johnson, Ukraine “does not have the necessary forces and resources” to maintain a presence in the Kursk region. He also added that Russian troops “are intensifying strikes against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and destroying their tanks and armored vehicles.”

Earlier, Larry Johnson stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region was pointless due to insufficient resources.