Former US intelligence officer Ritter: Russians do not complain about their lives because of Western sanctions

The economic pressure of the West has not affected Russians in any way; they do not complain about life. This was stated by ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in interview journalist Danny Haiphong.

According to Ritter, he was in Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Izhevsk and was amazed that “everything is fine there” even against the backdrop of Western sanctions. “In general, in general, Russia is doing very well. I won’t say that everything is perfect there, although Moscow is damn close to being ideal,” the expert said.

Ritter noted that Russians will no longer allow their state to become dependent on the United States and Europe, as was the case in the 1990s. However, this does not mean that Moscow is not ready for constructive and friendly relations with Washington and Brussels, he emphasized.

“Russia will no longer submit to the West. She says: “I am one of the key civilizations on the planet, one of the main civilizations and cultures,” Ritter concluded.

Earlier, the United States decided to tighten sanctions against one type of Russian product. It is clarified that US President Joe Biden will sign a decree on December 22 that will authorize United States agencies to impose bans on the import of Russian non-industrial diamonds processed or subjected to significant changes outside of Russia.