The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, warned this Tuesday that the risk of a “significant” confrontation between the great world powers “It is growing, rather than decreasing.”

Milley made these statements in an appearance before the Armed Services Committee of the Lower House, together with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, on the military budget for fiscal year 2023 (which begins in October) requested by the Government of President Joe Biden to Congress.

We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable and the possibility of significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing.

When defending the increase in the defense budget by 4% compared to 2022, Milley assured that the US faces two global powers, China and Russia, “with significant military capabilitieswho seek to fundamentally change the norms on which the current global order is based”.

However, “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening not only to undermine European peace and stability, but the global one, which my parents and a generation of Americans fought very hard to defend,” he reflected.

He noted that there are currently some 400,000 US soldiers “on guard” deployed in 155 countries and conducting operations daily.

For his part, Austin defended the defense budget requested from Congress, which includes “more than 56,000 million dollars for platforms and systems of the air force; more than 40,000 million to maintain command of the seas, which includes the purchase of nine war frigates, and almost $13 billion to support and modernize the ground force.”

He added that this budget, if approved, seeks a 4.6% salary increase for military personnel, as well as investments in the mental health of soldiers and the fight against sexual abuse in the Armed Forces.

The budget proposal broken down by Austin includes $6 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to counter the challenges posed by China.

We will improve our posture, infrastructure, presence and readiness in the Indo-Pacific, including a missile defense system in Guam

In parallel, the Department of Defense is requesting more than $130 billion “for research, development, testing and evaluation”, an increase of 10% compared to the previous budget, as the US wants to boost Artificial Intelligence and its capabilities in space and cyber defense.

At the end of March, the Biden government presented a budget project of 5.79 billion dollars, with increased defense spending coinciding with the war in Ukraine, which it wants to finance by raising taxes on corporations and the richest.

Specifically, the Executive wants to allocate 813,000 million dollars to defense, which represents an increase of 4% compared to fiscal year 2022, of which 31,000 million dollars would be in new spending.

For the war in Ukraine and to reinforce the eastern flank of NATO, the Biden Administration seeks to allocate 6.9 billion dollars in order to “counteract” the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

