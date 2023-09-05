Microscopic view of the bacterium ‘Vibrio vulnificus’. CDC/James Gathany

The media have already dubbed it the “flesh-eating” bacteria. It’s about the vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium that inhabits the oceans and of which the US health authorities have warned that it is present in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Mexican Caribbean. From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they have reported that this bacterium can be deadly and that “many people with an infection by vibrio vulnificus requires intensive care or limb amputation. According to the US authorities, at least five people have died this year from this bug and they have warned that it is so deadly that 1 in 5 patients with this type of infection dies, “sometimes after a day or two of getting sick.” .

The bacterium caught the interest of the press a few days ago, when the American model Jennifer Barlow made public that she suffered an infection by vibrio vulnificus after a vacation on the shores of The Bahamas. The woman said in her networks that she had just returned to Atlanta, where she lives, from her vacation in January, when she began to notice swelling in her left leg, an inflammation so large that, she narrated, “it was at least three times the size of my left knee. It was really scary, ”as she told the American newspaper The New York Post. “I was in unbearable pain,” she added, so she went to the emergency room, where the doctors prescribed rest and crutches.

On the left, Jennifer Barlow on vacation on the coast of the Bahamas, and on the right, the model admitted to a hospital in the United States, in a composition shared on her social networks.

When Jennifer Barlow passed out at her brother’s house and was taken to a hospital, doctors took it more seriously and determined the infection to be Vibrio vulnificus “Barlow had suffered a shock She was septic and showed signs of kidney and liver failure, according to her doctors, and needed a machine to help her breathe and medication to keep her stable. post. “I was very concerned that she wouldn’t survive this,” her doctor, Jonathan Pollock, told the newspaper. Health authorities reported that Barlow contracted a rare bacterial infection that causes Necrotizing fasciitis, “a severe infection in which the flesh around the open wound dies,” according to CDC reports. “In some media reports, this type of infection is called “flesh-eating bacteria,” although the necrotizing fasciitis It can be caused by more than one type of bacteria ”, explain the US health authorities. The problem is that the infection spreads quickly through the area of ​​the skin where the bacteria entered and if not treated with antibiotics, it can kill the patient in a few days. Barlow’s infected leg had to be amputated.

The so-called “superbugs” have become a cause of high mortality in the world and kill more people than AIDS, malaria and some cancers. A report published this year in the medical journal The Lancet reveals that infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million people a year. The CDC alerted US citizens that the deadly bacteria is present on the US coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean waters. It reproduces quickly during the summer, because it likes warm waters.

The infections can occur when the bacteria come into contact through skin wounds, but also by eating oysters, fish and shellfish that are raw or poorly prepared. According to the CDCan infected person may experience symptoms of an infection by vibrio vulnificus diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fever “dangerously low” blood pressure; and skin lesions, such as blisters. Then comes the redness of the affected area, pain, swelling, a sensation of heat and discoloration. If it is not treated in time with special antibiotics, the infection can be fatal and end the patient’s life in a short time. “Doctors may have to amputate the patient’s legs or arms to remove dead or infected tissue,” warn US health authorities.

