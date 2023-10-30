The United States “will take measures” if the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro is failing to comply with the agreement reached with the opposition, a State Department spokesperson said this Monday, after the Venezuelan supreme court suspended “all effects” of the opposition primaries.

“The United States government will take action if Maduro andOur representatives do not comply with their electoral roadmap commitments“looking ahead to the 2024 elections, the spokesperson declared to the press.

“We urge Nicolás Maduro and his representatives to maintain the commitments they assumed in the signing of the political roadmap agreement in Barbados,” where The government and the opposition agreed that the next presidential elections would be held in the second half of 2024 with the presence of international observers.

This agreement already left in the air the issue of political disqualifications that affect, among others, the liberal María Corina Machado, who swept the October 22 primaries with 92% of the votes.

The primaries “were an important milestone in Venezuela’s progress toward a free presidential campaignfair and competitive in 2024,” says the State Department spokesperson.

Machado won the Venezuelan primaries. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

But the primaries have suffered a blow this Monday, when the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), with official line, “suspended all effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the ‘national primary commission’.”

The United States does not recognize Maduro’s re-election in 2018 because it considers it fraudulentbut as a sign of good will, after the agreement reached with the opposition, it temporarily lifted sanctions on Venezuelan oil, gas and gold.

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, then warned that he could reverse it if the agreement was broken. Washington demands a calendar for the qualification of all candidates and the release of prisoners.

“The United States and the international community closely follow the implementation of the electoral roadmap“, the spokesperson warned this Monday.

AFP

