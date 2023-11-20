Pentagon Chief Austin: The United States does not have weapons that will become a magic wand for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, who is on a visit to Kiev, warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the United States does not have a “magic wand” that would help him in the conflict with Russia. reports publication “Strana.ua”.

“In a conflict like this, there are no weapons that can be a magic wand,” said the head of the US defense department.

He emphasized that the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the battlefield depends on their ability to use various types of weapons supplied by Western countries to achieve the desired effect. According to him, there is a tough, exhausting struggle going on at the front, which will continue.

Earlier, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, admitted that the West is pointing out to Kyiv the need for negotiations with Russia.