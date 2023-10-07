US Armed Forces Officer Davis: The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to break through the defense line of the Russian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian army will not be able to break through the defense line of the Russian Armed Forces. This opinion expressed former American officer Daniel Davis on his YouTube channel.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side does not have an advantage in the air. In addition, Davis added, it is losing a large number of soldiers. According to him, it will take years of supplies of modern weapons to Ukraine for it to break through Russian defenses. “But the problem is that the conflict will end long before this happens,” said the retired officer.

He also noted that, despite help from the West, the front line is not moving. At the same time, Davis added, some Western officials are aware of the situation of the Ukrainian troops, so they are beginning to oppose their funding. “Therefore, the United States and NATO need to understand that the conflict will not end the way they wanted,” he concluded.