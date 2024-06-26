Politician Sayre: Confiscation of Russian assets will undermine confidence in the United States

Confiscation of Russian assets will undermine the trust of business partners in the United States. Independent candidate for senator from New York State Diane Sayre spoke about similar consequences in an interview with RIA News.

“If you arbitrarily decide that you have the right to seize other people’s assets, then very soon no one will trust you, no one will want to do business with you. I think it’s pretty obvious, but somehow these people fail to think this through,” Sayre said.

According to the politician, by making such decisions the US is shooting itself in the foot.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that the European Union would violate international laws and rules if it transferred income from Russian assets to Ukraine. “I think it will be a cold shower for them when the Russian Federation takes similar steps,” he said.