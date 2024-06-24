Speedy: NATO-assisted strikes on Crimea pose serious risk of escalation in Ukraine

Kyiv’s strikes on Crimea with the help of the United States and NATO could lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. David Speedy, a member of the board of the public American Committee for Harmony between the United States and Russia, warned about such consequences, commenting on the missile attack on Sevastopol in a conversation with TASS.

“This is especially true in the case of Crimea, which is historically, strategically and culturally Russian,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States refuses to judge who is responsible for the recent attack on Sevastopol.

Ukrainian troops attacked Sevastopol on the afternoon of June 23. A Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) missile exploded over a beach where people were resting. Air defense systems shot down five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads over the city.