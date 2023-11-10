NYT: protracted operation in Gaza threatens to isolate Israel and the United States

Israel’s protracted military operation in Gaza could trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East. Writes about this The New York Times citing White House officials.

As noted in the material, Israel has a limited time to conduct operations in the Gaza Strip before Washington and other countries “experience disappointment due to the rapidly growing number of civilian casualties.” Tel Aviv’s quick decision to launch a ground operation failed to reduce risks among civilians, US officials said.

“The longer the bombing campaign continues, the more isolated Israel and its ally the US could become, as countries around the world call for a ceasefire,” it said.