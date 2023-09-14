Former Pentagon adviser McGregor: Putin is waiting for the collapse of NATO in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “playing a long game” in Ukraine and expects the situation in Ukraine to worsen, which will lead to the collapse of NATO. Former adviser to the head of the US Department of Defense, Colonel Douglas McGregor, warned about this on his YouTube channel Redacted.

“President Putin decided to wait. I think he really believes that the situation in Europe will deteriorate so much that NATO will simply fall apart,” the colonel said.

He also added that the continuation of the war in Ukraine will lead to fatigue in European countries, which are facing economic problems due to sanctions. In particular, he cited the example of Germany, where, according to him, deindustrialization is taking place.

Previously, McGregor said that NATO exercises in the Black Sea threaten big problems for the United States and could lead to war with Russia. McGregor pointed out the importance of the Black Sea for Russia, comparing it with the importance of the Caribbean Sea for the United States.