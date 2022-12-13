Former U.S. official warns of rising oil prices due to limit on the cost of oil from Russia

Former Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton warned that a Western-imposed ceiling on Russian oil prices could drive up fuel costs in the long run. Writes about it RIA News.

“By pushing down the market for other people’s oil, they don’t get the funding to continue drilling. Therefore, looking into 2025-2026, everyone will wonder why there will be an oil shortage,” he said.

The former official also believes that the price of gasoline will follow the price of oil, declining following the decline in the market price in the short term and rising in the longer term.

Since December 5, the EU countries, the USA and Australia have introduced a price limit for Russian oil supplies by sea at the level of $60 per barrel. These countries have also banned their companies from providing transport, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying raw materials at a price above the agreed level.