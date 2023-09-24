US Senator Kelly warned of “direct conflict” with Russia in two years

The United States could find itself in direct conflict with Russia within two years. About this in an interview with CBS warned US Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

According to him, Ukraine would have lost the conflict long ago if not for help from its Western allies. Therefore, Kelly believes, it is necessary to continue to help Kyiv, otherwise, if supplies are stopped, “there will be a disaster.”

“If we don’t cope now, there is a chance that in a year from today, in two, we will find ourselves in a situation where a direct conflict between us and the Russians is possible. We don’t want this,” the politician said, adding that he would promote the idea of ​​continuing assistance to Ukraine in the US Senate.

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy proposed leaving $300 million in the defense bill for training the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).