Rob Wittman: F-35 modernization delays will have a cascading effect

Delays in upgrading the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet will have a cascading effect, warned US Congressman Rob Wittman. About it reports Defense News.

The parliamentarian expressed frustration over repeated delays in the aircraft’s Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) hardware and software upgrade. According to him, delaying modernization will create serious problems with planning to upgrade the fighter to the Block 4 version.

In November, the first production fifth-generation fighter, the F-35, with an incomplete version of the TR-3 hardware and software upgrade package, took a test flight at the Lockheed Martin plant in Texas.

In July, Defense News reported that the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin will not have time to deliver approximately 50 fifth-generation fighters to customers in 2023, which will reduce its revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars.