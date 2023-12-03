Pentagon chief Austin warns Israel about risks of defeat in Gaza Strip

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin commented on the progress of the conflict in the Middle East. Austin’s statement was published on website departments.

At the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Austin stressed that Israel is engaged in urban warfare against an adversary that manages to hold the line in one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Therefore, he warned the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) about the risks of defeat in the Gaza Strip. In his opinion, Israel should create humanitarian corridors and ensure the safety of civilians.

“In this kind of battle, the center of gravity is the civilian population. And if you drive him into the arms of the enemy, you will replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat,” the Pentagon chief noted.

Previously, the United States opposed Israel’s call for Gazans to leave the region. This was stated by the country’s Vice President Kamala Harris. In her opinion, the only way to solve the problem is the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state and the transfer of the Gaza Strip to its control, subject to international support.