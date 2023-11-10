US Treasury Secretary: China was warned of possible sanctions for Russia’s assistance in the Northern Military District

Washington warned China of possible sanctions if the country assists Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine (SVO). This statement was made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen following a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China He Lifeng in California, reports TASS.

“During our negotiations, I emphasized that it is extremely important for us that (Chinese – approx. “Tapes.ru”) companies did not provide material support to the Russian military-industrial complex, and that we are ready to introduce further sanctions. We would like China to stop this,” said the head of the US Treasury.

According to Yellen, the American side has evidence that certain private Chinese companies can assist Russia by supplying the country with “equipment critical to Russia’s military efforts” and materials with the support of financial institutions. She emphasized that the connection of such organizations with the Chinese government has not been proven.

Janet Yellen recalled that there had previously been a practice when the US government imposed sanctions restrictions on several companies in China, which with their supplies could provide support to Russia in carrying out the SVO.

Earlier, China accused the G7 countries of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and calling for them to join in the pressure being put on Russia. The message clarifies that the PRC considers it necessary to stop provoking confrontation, which undermines international peace and stability.