Bloomberg: US Wants to Restrict Software for Cars from China as Part of Trade War

The administration of US President Joe Biden wants to restrict Chinese software for cars. As Bloomberg reports, the reason is to tighten the trade war with China they call national security.

Restrictions on the use and testing of Chinese technology for so-called smart cars are set to be introduced in the coming month. Government officials explain this by the cybersecurity risks associated with Chinese software.

Despite prohibitive tariffs of 27.5 percent, China has become a leader in the production of electric vehicles and their components, thanks to extensive government subsidies and support. The Chinese company BYD will surpass Tesla in sales in 2023, and global automakers have become dependent on Chinese technology suppliers.

“We are very concerned that China is aggressively attacking our industry, even though we are creating incredible opportunities for manufacturers,” US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said earlier. Washington sees China as a threat to its own industry, as US auto exports are declining and Beijing is investing heavily in manufacturing. “People should be able to afford electric vehicles, but at the same time, we need to ensure the security of our country,” Granholm added.

The restrictions being discussed at the Commerce Department would prevent Chinese companies from collecting driver data, from drivers’ locations to conversations, and sharing it with China. They would also deter Chinese suppliers from expanding their presence in the U.S., giving the American auto industry time to build its own supply chain for modern vehicles.

Officials in Beijing have already rejected U.S. accusations of a security threat from Chinese-made cars and accused the Biden administration of unfairly clamping down on foreign companies.

Europe is also afraid of losing the competition with Chinese car manufacturers. Chinese manufacturers are actively expanding the export of electric cars to the region – to raise awareness of their brands, they sponsor major sporting events, create a dealer network and develop areas for servicing and repairing cars. Therefore, the European Union is thinking about joining the trade war with China following the US.