The US has required importers to confirm that the seafood they import is not from the Russian Federation.

The United States Customs and Border Protection has decided to require importers to certify that the fish and seafood they import are not of Russian origin. Writes about this TASS with reference to a statement from the American department.

Now the US authorities oblige importers to provide self-certification that the products imported into the country do not include any components from Russia.

“This includes marine products or their components from the Russian Federation that were processed in a third country before importation into the United States,” customs officials explained. The document also emphasizes that these rules “come into force immediately.”

Earlier in December, it was reported that the US decision to ban the import of salmon, cod, pollock and crab from Russia would primarily hit American consumers. This is how the president of the All-Russian Association of Fisheries Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), German Zverev, assessed the consequences of the new restrictions on the part of the American authorities.