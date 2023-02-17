Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The Ukraine war is coming up soon. The US wants to take tougher action should Russia trick the sanctions. © Stefan Sauer/ergei Ilnitsky/dpa (Montage)

The West plans new sanctions for Russia. The US also wants to take stronger action if Moscow tries to circumvent the measures.

MOSCOW – The US and its allies are planning sweeping new sanctions against Russia on the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine. “You’re going to see a big new sanctions package from the US and all our G7 partners around February 24,” Secretary of State Victoria Nuland recently told reporters in Washington. In addition, the United States wants to punish those who circumvent the sanctions more severely.

Ukraine war: USA wants to punish sanctions more severely

Nuland announced that existing sanctions will be expanded in some areas. Above all, the technology flow for the Russian defense industry will be limited. The new sanctions would hit individuals, access to banks would be further restricted and tough action would be taken against ways of circumventing existing sanctions. This is especially true with regard to third countries.

“We see the Russians are getting pretty smart,” Nuland observed. To trick the sanctions, the Russians would import laptops and refrigerators through third countries, sometimes from the US or G7 countries, and loot them. Chips and other things would then be “put into their war machine”. Nuland mocked Russia’s military efforts in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The war was “stuck”. “Russia has announced a new offensive. Well, if it is, it’s very pathetic,” she said.

Ukraine war anniversary in a few weeks – West plans further sanctions package

The EU is preparing another package of sanctions just ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One particularly wants to curtail the Russian supply of industrial goods, also via third countries. “We are talking about around eleven billion euros,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen two days ago in the European Parliament.

There should be export restrictions for electronic components “that can be used in Russian weapon systems including drones, rockets and helicopters,” said von der Leyen. They want to keep up the pressure and specifically weaken the Russian war machine. Important raw materials such as rubber or asphalt should therefore also be included on the list of prohibited commodities.

What sanctions have already been imposed on Russia

After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Germany and the other EU countries jointly agreed on six sanctions packages, including a coal and an oil embargo. “Among other things, the sanctions have an impact on the course of the war, since they weaken military capabilities and the industrial base in the long term,” said the Federal Ministry of Economics in a response to a request from the left.

With the growing influence of the Wagner group, the US had also expanded its sanctions against the Russian mercenary force. Various international affiliates related to the group are affected. This was announced by the finance and foreign ministries a few weeks ago. (boyy)