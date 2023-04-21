The United States wants to have a “constructive and equitable” economic relationship with China, albeit without compromising national security issues, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday as tensions between the two superpowers remain high.

“We seek a healthy economic relationship with China: one that fosters growth and innovation in both countries. A growing China that respects international rules is good for the United States and the world,” Yellen said in a speech at Johns Hopkins University. in washington.

However, he assured that The United States will not compromise on issues of national security“even when they require compromises with our economic interests.”

Tensions between the two economic powerhouses have been high for years. The trade war started by former US President Donald Trump in 2019 did not end with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, although he now shows a more diplomatic face.

The economic battle is being waged, in particular, in the field of semiconductor manufacturing, those essential electronic components for the operation of smartphones, connected vehicles but also military equipment.

Tensions between the two countries have been high over various issues, including the Taiwan issue.

In the name of national security, Washington has in recent months increased sanctions against Chinese chipmakers.

On Wednesday, a historic $300 million fine was imposed on a supplier to the Chinese giant Huawei, targeted by Washington for cybersecurity reasons and suspicions of espionage.

national security

“These national security actions are not designed to allow us to gain a competitive economic advantage or to stifle China’s economic and technological modernization,” Yellen said.

“While these policies may have economic repercussions, they are motivated by simple national security considerations,” he added.

For economist Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), “a US strategy that recognizes China’s right to modernize and recognizes that pursuing laudable national security goals has economic costs is a sustainable, evidence-based starting point.” reality for a strategy that is neither a crusade nor a fantasy”.

We will not compromise the protection of human rights

Last month, Beijing accused Washington of stoking tensions between the two powers and warned of the risk of “conflict”.

In February, relations soured after the United States destroyed a Chinese balloon that the Biden administration said was spying on its territory, a charge that China strongly denies.

More recently, the status of Taiwan has been at the center of tensions.

“We are not going to compromise the protection of human rights,” Yellen warned, “we have acted and we will continue to act.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Treasury secretary, who again mentioned her intention to visit China “at the appropriate time,” also indicated that the United States will continue to “partner with (its) allies to respond to China’s unfair economic practices.”

This comment comes after recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that had raised doubts among Paris’s allies, including the United States.

On his return from China, he called on Europeans not to “follow” Beijing or Washington on Taiwan and to “rely less on the Americans” on defense. A few days later, he advocated for greater economic autonomy for Europe.

“Macron, who is a friend, is kissing China’s ass” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war against the Asian giant in 2019 when he was in the White House, had commented.

AFP