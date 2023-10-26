The Drive: Installing a motor will turn a JDAM bomb into a cruise missile

Boeing has made several announcements regarding the development of a new version of the jet-powered Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bomb. As part of the modernization, they want to turn the bomb into an inexpensive Powered Joint Direct Attack Munition (PJDAM) cruise missile, writes American edition of The Drive.

It is noted that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian company Ferra Engineering, which involves the continued production of wing kits for JDAM Extended Range (JDAM-ER) bombs. Boeing noted that as part of the deal, they also plan to study proposals for PJDAM, which uses the same wings.

Boeing also announced an agreement with Technical Directions, Inc. (TDI), implying the use of the TDI-J85 engine as the PJDAM power plant.

The PJDAM consists of a motor, a pair of wings, a GPS-enabled inertial navigation system guidance package, and a 500-pound (226 kilogram) class bomb. It is believed that the range of the new ammunition will be at least 480 kilometers. The publication emphasized that PJDAM is a new equipment kit that cannot be combined with existing JDAM kits.

The publication recalls that in August the manufacturer announced the completion of PJDAM tests in the wind tunnel. The data obtained will be used to create a “digital twin”, which will be used in the further development of the ammunition.

In July, Business Insider wrote that the Russian army is effectively jamming JDAM smart bombs used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with electronic warfare equipment.