Punchbowl: US Senate wants to cut aid to Kyiv to $6.15 billion instead of $24 billion

The US Senate wanted to reduce financial assistance to Kiev to $6.15 billion ($4.5 billion from the Pentagon and $1.65 billion from the State Department), instead of the $24 billion requested by the White House for the 2024 fiscal year. The proposal is outlined in a draft budget amendment published by the publication Punchbowl.

The project may affect the amount of US financial assistance to Ukraine for the period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

Earlier, Kirby said that the United States was running out of funds for military supplies to Ukraine. He urged lawmakers to rush through an additional $24 billion while conditions in the war zone remain favorable for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, he said.