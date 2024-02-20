This Tuesday, February 20, the United States once again vetoed a humanitarian ceasefire project in Gaza in the United Nations Security Council, in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas. A veto accompanied by the announcement of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which confirmed the suspension of food deliveries in northern Gaza until a safe distribution can be carried out. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continue and the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip rose to 29,195, most of them civilians.

It's the third time it's happened. This Tuesday, The United States once again vetoed the draft UN Security Council resolution that contemplated an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in the middle of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In total, 13 members of the body voted in favor of the text, proposed and drafted by Algeria. The United Kingdom abstained.

“A vote in favor of this draft resolution is support for the Palestinians' right to life. On the contrary, voting against implies support for the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted on them,” said Amar Bendjam, Algeria's ambassador to the UN, before the vote.

For her part, the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had already announced on Saturday that her country would veto the draft resolution on the grounds that it could jeopardize negotiations between the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, who are trying to reach an agreement to pause the war and release the Israeli hostages still in the Gaza Strip.

“Although gaps remain, key elements are on the table and the agreement remains the best opportunity to free the hostages and make a sustained pause that allows vital aid to reach Palestinians in need,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement. on Sunday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield during the vote to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip at U.N. headquarters in New York on 22 December 2023. © Reuters -David Dee Delgado

Just before the vote, The United States circulated a rival resolution to that of Algeria in the UN Security Council. According to it, the country would support a temporary ceasefire in Gaza if all the hostages were released and would call for the lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid.

A position opposite to that of the Arab nations, which focus on an immediate ceasefire instead of the release of hostages, an approach they have been encouraging for months.

The United States had asked the group of Arab countries, represented by Algeria, for time for negotiations between Israel and Hamas to advance before launching the vote.

Nevertheless, Qatar – the country mediating the negotiations – said on Saturday that the talks were “not progressing as expected” and the group of Arab nations decided not to postpone the vote further.

After the veto, the options for the Arab group are limited. He could take his resolution to the UN General Assembly, which includes the 193 member countries, and there it is practically certain that it will be approved. However, Unlike Security Council resolutions, Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.

In this context, Israeli attacks continue and the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip rose to 29,195, the majority civilians.

The World Food Program (WFP) suspends supplies to Gaza

The UN World Food Program (WFP) announced on Tuesday the suspension of food aid deliveries, vital for the survival of civilians in northern Gaza, until conditions in the Palestinian enclave allow for safe distributions.

“The decision to suspend deliveries to the northern Gaza Strip has not been taken lightly, as we know it means that the situation there will deteriorate further and that more people will be at risk of starvation,” said the UN food agency in a statement.

WFP pauses deliveries to the North of #Loop. WFP is deeply committed to urgently reaching desperate people across Gaza. But the safety AND security to deliver critical food aid – and for the people receiving it – must be ensured. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/0F2iYlktDL — WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) February 20, 2024



The Gaza Government has warned that more than 700,000 Palestinians in the north of the territory are at risk of starvation in the current situation.

“We call for an urgent and immediate end to the genocidal war against civilians, women and children, while calling for the entry of 10,000 aid trucks into Gaza in the next two days,” said the Gaza Government Media Office. controlled by Hamas, in a statement.

Three UN agencies – WFP, WHO and UNICEF – warned on Monday that food and clean water were “incredibly scarce and disease rife.” A combination that has resulted in acute malnutrition in the area.

#Loop: A arises in #malnutrition poses serious threats to children's health. 🔺1 in 6 children under two are acutely malnourished

🔺95% of households are limiting meals & portion sizes

🔺64% of households eat only one meal a day Access the report: https://t.co/U2Baf5j73S — WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) February 19, 2024



Also, a recent UN report, with data collected in Gazan health centers, revealed that approximately 15% of children under two years of age in the Strip suffer from malnutrition.

UNRWA seeks evidence from Israel over allegations its staff participated in Hamas attack

On Tuesday, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said the UN has not yet received any evidence from Israel to support the allegation that 12 of its employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

“The UN never, ever received any written dossier, despite our repeated calls for cooperation from the Israeli authorities,” Philippe Lazzarini, director of UNRWA, said in a Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) podcast.

The consequences of donors freezing funding will not only impact our ability to respond to the huge humanitarian need in the #GazaStrip It will also impact @UNRWA activities in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria & Lebanon, where we have hundreds of thousands… pic.twitter.com/zuXkfQUrWn — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 20, 2024



He also took the opportunity to point out that a team from the agency is investigating the accusations and asked anyone with evidence to share it with the investigation team.

“It is time for the international community and the UN itself to understand that UNRWA's mission must be ended,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, according to a statement from his office on January 31.

Since Israel launched the accusations, the organization has been trying to fight for its survival.

And these led key donors, including the United States, to suspend funding to UNRWA. The agency, the main provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, has warned that it will have to stop its operations if funding is not restored soon.

UNRWA said two of the accused died in combat and ruled out the involvement of the other ten alleged suspects.

With AP and Reuters