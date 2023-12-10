US coalition aircraft violated airspace in Syria in the al-Tanf area nine times within 24 hours. This was announced on Sunday, December 10, by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“In the Al-Tanf area, nine violations were recorded per day by two pairs of F-15 fighters, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, a pair of F/A-18 Hornet carrier-based fighter-bombers and a modular reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9 of the coalition,” – he pointed out.

In addition, Kulit clarified that patrols by Russian military police units were carried out in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

The day before, on December 9, it was reported that the United States violated airspace in Syria six times. As Kulit emphasized, through its actions the United States continues to aggravate the situation in Syrian airspace.

On December 5, it became known that the United States also violated Syrian airspace six times in the al-Tanf area. As noted, in the area of ​​the village of Trumba in the province of Idlib, one Syrian military man was killed after illegal armed groups fired snipers at the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces.

On December 4, the US military carried out several attacks in Syria within 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone. In addition, it was clarified that three attacks were recorded by the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in the Russian Federation) on the positions of Syrian government troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in particular in the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia.

Prior to this, on December 3, Kulit reported that one Syrian soldier was killed and three were injured as a result of shelling by militants in Syria. In addition, it was noted that six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, and two in the province of Latakia.