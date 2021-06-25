Harris arrived in El Paso, Texas, on her first trip to the US-Mexico border as Vice President, and the first since US President Joe Biden announced that she would lead the administration’s efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the border from the Northern Triangle countries.

While Harris has not made any political announcements or urged immigrants not to make the trip to the United States, as she did during her recent trip to Guatemala, she declared her visit productive with an eye on the administration’s broader goals on the southern border.

Harris said during a press conference that the trip was very important, and “also connected to the clear point: If you want to deal with a problem, you can not only deal with the symptoms of the problem, but you have to know why it happened.”

Harris met with border officials at a major immigrant center and received a briefing on the facility’s operations and technology used to combat transnational crime.

The US Vice President stopped at a border crossing that usually sees thousands of immigrants enter every day, and while she was there, she met five young girls who came to the United States from Central America.

Harris held a round table with non-profit organizations in El Paso before leaving.

Harris’ team has insisted that the vice president’s job be limited to a diplomatic role, handling relations with Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico, while Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas and Secretary of Health and Human Services Javier Becerra handle the border management.

Most of Harris’ comments on Friday focused on ongoing efforts to address the root causes of immigration, and said: “Let’s agree that you can’t deal with a problem without solving it at its root.”

Harris’s visit to the border came after weeks of protest by Republicans and a few Democrats in the border regions, who argued that Harris and Biden were ignoring the danger of an increase in immigrants by refusing to travel there.

White House officials vehemently denied that the trip was in response to Republican criticism or a preemption to next week’s visit by former President Donald Trump to the southern border.

“This administration does not take cues from Republican criticism or from the former president of the United States of America,” Harris’s senior aide Simon Sanders told reporters.