US Vice President Joe Biden’s office said she spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Harris, Vice President (Biden) and President Macron, agreed on the need for close and multifaceted bilateral cooperation to combat Covid-19 and climate change and support democracy at home and around the world,” a full office said in a statement.

The statement added, “They also discussed several regional challenges and the need to confront them together.”