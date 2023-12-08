António Guterres (right) with the deputy representative of the Emirates, Mohamed Abushahab, this Friday during the Security Council meeting. JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

The UN Security Council met this Friday to discuss a proposed resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza presented by the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the Arab countries of the organization, and co-sponsored by Spain among another hundred members. The convocation of the highest body of the UN occurred at the request of the Secretary General, António Guterres, who on Wednesday resorted to article 99 of the founding Charter to try to force a humanitarian ceasefire to alleviate the catastrophic situation in the Strip and the suffering of the civilian population. Guterres’s gesture, rare in the history of the organization and unprecedented in his mandate, sounded like a last resort to prevent the definitive collapse of the Strip, but the US opposition to any option that sounds like a ceasefire derailed your initiative. The text received 13 votes in favor and one abstention, that of the United Kingdom, in addition to the non-American one.

Despite the dramatic call of the Secretary General, reiterated this Friday, recalling that it is impossible to delay the action any longer – “the gaze of the world, and of history, is on the Council,” he said – the proposal reached the vote already dead. , after the US had previously expressed its intention not to support new measures on the conflict. To be adopted, any Council resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. The result of the vote made clear the correlation of forces, the same one that has blocked the executive action of the body in charge of ensuring world peace and security since the war in Ukraine began (in this case, due to Russia’s veto).

In the previous discussions throughout the morning, the objections of the United States, convinced like Israel that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas, and the United Kingdom had been made clear. In their preliminary comments, the two countries proposed replacing language calling for a ceasefire with, respectively, calling for “another urgent humanitarian truce” and encouraging “efforts to restore humanitarian pauses.” Roughly speaking, These are the same semantic disquisitions – truce, pause, corridor, humanitarian corridor, etc. – that have kept the Council handcuffed since the war began two months ago. Both the United Kingdom and the United States proposed adding a statement condemning the October 7 attacks led by Hamas. It was not added to the text put to the vote.

The final draft was amended to state that both “Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law” and to “demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” The United States abstained last month to allow the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for pauses in fighting, the first after four failed attempts and several weeks of war. A seven-day truce — during which Hamas freed some hostages and expanded humanitarian aid to Gaza — expired on December 1.

The food runs out

Guterres reminded the 15 members of the Council in his message, whom he thanked for immediately calling the meeting after his call on Wednesday, that food is running out in Gaza. He cited the latest data from the UN World Food Programme, according to which 83% of households in the southern Gaza Strip are “adopting extreme consumption strategies” to survive. He also detailed the ravages of two months of bombing on civilian infrastructure, as well as the exhaustion of hospitals. As he already did in his exceptional appeal on Wednesday, Guterres balanced the two balances of damage, that of the Palestinian side and that of the Israeli side, without forgetting an express mention of the Hamas atrocities of last October 7. The Secretary General is in the crosshairs of Israel, which has asked for his resignation, after ensuring at the end of October that the Gaza war did not arise out of nowhere, but after “56 years of suffocating occupation.”

“The international system is on the brink,” said Mohamed Issa Abushahab, deputy permanent representative of the Emirates, during the debate on the Arab proposal. “The Council must act now, when very little aid is arriving and aid workers cannot deliver it for fear of being killed. “The Council must act when the siege of Gaza is turning into an unfathomable pit of death.” “After 63 days of war, there is nothing left to say, only to act,” concluded the Emirati diplomat. The Russian representative blamed the “scorched earth diplomacy” of the United States to protect Israel for the failure of the initiative. “Both will end up on the wrong side of history for supporting barbarism while the West today has the opportunity to rehabilitate itself by supporting this Emirati proposal,” he said.

Guterres has compromised his prestige and diplomatic credit by trying to move the Council to action, although some analysts considered that his proposal was likely to succeed. “Critics are right that secretaries-general rarely use Article 99 to call on the Security Council to act, and when they do, there has been little change in the course of brutal violence,” George A. Lopez, professor emeritus of Peace Studies at Notre Dame University of Indiana and expert on the UN. “But by invoking Article 99, the Secretary General intends to push the five permanent members from their non-opposition to resolution 2713 three weeks ago, which called for refraining from “depriving the civilian population of the Gaza Strip of basic services…”. That resolution, the first of the Council after four failed attempts, went ahead thanks precisely to the abstention of the United States.

Lopez pointed to a confluence of factors that, in his opinion, could have favored Guterres’s decision: Ecuador, representative of the global south and alien to the polarization of the P5, as the quintet of permanent members is called, serving as monthly president of the Council ; United Arab Emirates rushing through “its last month in the Council” (the 10 non-permanent members are elected for a two-year term), while “Israel’s supporters among the P5 insist privately that without a humanitarian ceasefire it faces to universal condemnation.” “This may be the best opportunity to achieve some relief and protection for the beleaguered Palestinian population,” Lopez concluded. This Friday’s vote turned their forecasts into a dead letter.

